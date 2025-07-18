In the News: Rachel Moran on Minnesota Juvenile Imprisonment

Rachel Moran, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, talked with KARE 11 about a Minnesota law enacted in 2023 related to Minnesota juvenile imprisonment.

From the story:

Two years ago, Minnesota enacted a law aimed at giving a second chance to individuals sentenced to life in prison as juveniles. In less than two weeks, a man convicted of killing his parents and two siblings with an axe in Rochester when he was 16 is set to be released.

The state law, enacted in 2023, does not guarantee parole but creates an opportunity to review certain cases. Individuals sentenced to life imprisonment as juveniles who have served a minimum of 15 years may now appear before a Supervised Release Board and present evidence of personal growth and rehabilitation. Among other criteria, the board evaluates the person's behavior while incarcerated, reviews psychological assessments, and takes into consideration statements from victims or their families.

Brom's expected release on July 29 comes after he served more than 35 years in prison. He is expected to be transferred to a halfway house in the Twin Cities as part of his release process.