In the News: Rachel Moran on Minnesota’s Supervised Release System

Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, spoke with KSTP about Minnesota’s supervised release system following the arrest of a man accused of breaking into homes and sexually assaulting women in Brooklyn Park. Moran explained how supervised release works, the conditions individuals may be required to follow and how the state’s sentencing structure balances incarceration with community supervision.

From the story:

What is supervised release?

“Minnesota’s long-standing practice of the 2/3rds in prison, 1/3rd on release is not abnormal,” said Rachel Moran, professor with the University of St. Thomas School of Law.

Brooklyn Park police said a lead from one of their own led them to Olson-Baker.

“He was aware of an individual that Brooklyn Park Police Department has had contact with in the past who exhibited similar behavior many years ago of breaking into the homes of victims,” said Chief Bruley.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked police whether Olson-Baker was ever arrested for these specific crimes. Police told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to submit a data request because there are several reports.

How does supervised release work?

“Basically it’s a situation where you’re released into the community, but it’s under certain restrictions,” said Moran.