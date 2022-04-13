Story In the News

In the News: Rachel Moran on No-Knock Warrant Ban

Posted on By Media Mentions
KARE11 logo

Law professor Rachel Moran commented for KARE 11 News on the decision not to charge the officer who killed Amir Locke and Minneapolis' no-knock warrant policy.

From the article: This time, says University of St. Thomas law professor Rachel Moran, the policy largely does what it says.

"This is an actual ban on no-knock warrants," said Moran, who provided input on the policy change, but did not have a role in the final decision. "There are still people who will critique this policy and I am one of them."

Moran says the change could have gone farther to protect people from danger posed by quick-knock warrants, but says the new policy still might have helped prevent Locke's death, if it had previously been in place.

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications