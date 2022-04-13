In the News: Rachel Moran on No-Knock Warrant Ban

Law professor Rachel Moran commented for KARE 11 News on the decision not to charge the officer who killed Amir Locke and Minneapolis' no-knock warrant policy.



From the article: This time, says University of St. Thomas law professor Rachel Moran, the policy largely does what it says.



"This is an actual ban on no-knock warrants," said Moran, who provided input on the policy change, but did not have a role in the final decision. "There are still people who will critique this policy and I am one of them."



Moran says the change could have gone farther to protect people from danger posed by quick-knock warrants, but says the new policy still might have helped prevent Locke's death, if it had previously been in place.