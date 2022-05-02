In the News: Rachel Moran on the Brady List in Hennepin County

Law professor Rachel Moran commented on a KSTP-TV investigation about a Brady list for Minneapolis police officers.



From the article: “The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office seems to have a policy of trusting the Minneapolis Police to decide who belongs on a Brady list,” said Rachel Moran, a University of St. Thomas law professor who spent the past year researching Brady policies. “And I don’t think the Minneapolis Police have earned that trust.”



Watch the full interview below: