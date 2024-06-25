In the News: Rachel Moran on the Overturned Conviction for Killer of Deshaun Hill Jr.

Rachel Moran, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with MinnPost about the Minnesota Court of Appeals reversal in the conviction of the man who killed 15-year-old Minneapolis North High School student Deshaun Hill Jr.

“It’s the state’s job to show that (Fohrenkam) should have been detained and they didn’t introduce any evidence of that, and the trial judge didn’t require evidence of that,” said Rachel Moran, University of St. Thomas School of Law professor and founder of the school’s Criminal and Juvenile Defense Clinic. “That had huge ramifications for Deshaun Hill’s family and this community … but it all boils down to the judge’s and the prosecutor’s error in not introducing evidence to show that (Forrenkam’s) confession was properly obtained.”