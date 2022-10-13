In the News: Rachel Moran on the Search for New Police Chiefs in Minneapolis and St. Paul

School of Law Professor Rachel Moran spoke with WCCO-TV and KARE 11 about the candidates for police chief in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

An expert in police accountability, Moran has been researching and studying the Newark Police Department for years. It's the city where O'Hara became a police officer in 2001. She said the prospective chief is a "fascinating" choice for the chief of Minneapolis.

She says, like Minneapolis, Newark's department was known for discrimination in traffic stops and using excessive force.

