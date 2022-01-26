In the News: Rachel Moran on the Trial of Former Minneapolis Police Officers

Law professor Rachel Moran commented for "PBS NewsHour" on the civil rights trial of former Minneapolis police officers J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.



From the article: Unlike the state trial of Chauvin, who was found to have murdered Floyd by kneeling on his neck, Thao, Lane and Kueng are charged with not acting, said Rachel Moran, an associate professor at University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis.



“This trial is about what the officers didn’t do while Derek Chauvin was murdering George Floyd. They didn’t intervene and they didn’t provide medical assistance,” Moran said.