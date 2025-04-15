In the News: Rachel Moran on Tracking Police Officer Dishonesty

Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, spoke to WTMJ-TV Milwaukee on how Wisconsin could better track police officer dishonesty.

From the story:

When someone is charged with a crime, law enforcement testimony can play a crucial role in court, even determining whether the defendant lands in prison.

That’s why prosecutors nationwide must provide the defense with information that could call into question the credibility of officers or anyone else who might testify – whether that’s a history of criminal activity, dishonesty or some other integrity violation. ...

Many district attorneys maintain lists of officers accused of acting in ways that erode their credibility. These are often called Brady or Giglio lists, named for two U.S. Supreme Court rulings related to disclosure. ...

“The accuracy of a Brady list hinges on clear communication between law enforcement departments and prosecutors,” said Rachel Moran, an associate law professor at University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis who has researched Brady systems nationwide.