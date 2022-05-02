Story In the News

In the News: Rachel Paulose on the Investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department

Posted on By Media Mentions

Law professor Rachel Paulose was interviewed by WCCO Radio on the recent report published by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights on the Minneapolis Police Department. Paulose discusses the need for the culture to change within MPD and how the hiring of a new police chief may impact those changes.

Listen to the full conversation below:

