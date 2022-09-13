In the News: Renee Buhr on New Momentum for Ukraine in Russia Conflict

Renee Buhr, PhD, recently spoke with WCCO Radio about what the Ukrainian military's latest advancements mean for the overall trajectory of the war and provided insight into how this may impact Vladimir Putin's hold on power in Russia. Buhr is a political science professor at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences.

From the interview: "From the beginning, I felt like this was a real miscalculation by Putin because he had total control of everything in Russia until 2036 and he rolled the dice on this. So if anything was going to be the beginning of the end, maybe this is. But his hold on information is so strong, it's hard to be too optimistic about that."