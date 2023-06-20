In the News: Robert Kahn on Governments Banning Nazi Symbols

After naming neo-Nazis a chief national security concern, the Australian government is placing a ban on swastikas and other Nazi symbols. But experts are split on what kind of an impact the ban will have. University of St. Thomas law professor Robert Kahn, who studies hate speech, recently spoke to Time magazine about Australia’s efforts to address the issue.

From the article: Robert Kahn, a law professor who studies hate speech at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, says such bans can still be effective by having a no-tolerance approach toward hate speech. He also points to an argument made in the U.S. Supreme Court by Justice Louis Brandeis: “Sunshine is the best disinfectant, meaning that a society is better off knowing that they have a neo-Nazi issue, rather than pushing it under the carpet.”