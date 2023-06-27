In the News: Roxanne Prichard on Sleep, Loneliness and Problematic Drinking in College Students

Roxanne Prichard, psychology and neuroscience professor at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently spoke with Healio about research in collaboration with Tommie student Caleb Cutrer to determine whether sleep factors and loneliness had an impact on alcohol use among college students before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the story:

Cutrer and J. Roxanne Prichard, PhD, professor of neuroscience and psychology at the university, examined the psychological and behavioral predictors of high-risk drinking using the fall 2019 and fall 2020 American College Health Association’s National College Health Assessment III. The sample included responses from 50,052 students from post-secondary schools in the U.S. Researchers also compared measures of sleep, loneliness and alcohol use. ...