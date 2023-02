Roxanne Prichard , a professor of psychology at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with The Washington Post about the negative repercussions that sleep deprivation has on college students.

“Fundamentally, it comes down to: If we’re not sleeping well, all systems are not a go,” Prichard said. “Our body is not prepared for the day ahead of us and what we’re asking it to do if we don’t have that good, basic chunk of nighttime sleep.”