In the News: Ruth Sinn on the Strong Trajectory of the Tommie Women’s Basketball Team

Ruth Sinn, head coach of the Tommie women’s basketball team, recently spoke with the Star Tribune about overcoming challenges in the first two years of D-I play and the improvements she is seeing from the team this season.

From the story:

“We have more juniors and seniors now. We have made it to the middle. The goal would be competing at the top of this league.

“There are now two Division I programs in Minnesota. I think Dawn (Plitzuweit) with the Gophers and I are both looking at all the great young players in this state and saying, ‘If we can keep most of them home, we’re going to be very good.’”

Sinn was able to get both Iowa State and Wisconsin to come to St. Paul for games this season. The results were decisive losses, which wasn’t all bad in the coach’s view.

“Embrace failures; chase excellence; grow from it,” Sinn said. “That’s the attitude I’ve seen from our players.”