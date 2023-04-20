In the News: Sadaf Shier on the Muslim Holiday Eid al-Fitr

Sadaf Shier, Muslim faith chaplain at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with KARE 11 to explain why Minneapolis Public Schools waited until just a week ago to cancel classes for this Friday.

Each year, Muslims from all around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the end of fasting during the month of Ramadan. It is one of the most important dates on the Islamic calendar. But the exact date of Eid isn’t always clear until it’s near because it is based on the timing of the new moon.

From the story:

Dr. Shier says when it comes to planning, it’s all about awareness. “My Muslim students may be celebrating Eid on the 21st or 22nd, and I need to be flexible.”

While Eid is a time for celebration, “There are several prayers in Islam that we do when we see the new moon,” said Dr. Shier…

…In the end, both parents and experts say it’s important for communities to learn about religions, cultures and experiences outside of their own.