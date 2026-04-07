In the News: Scott Martens on Supply Chain Risks in Chip Industry

Scott Martens, an operations and supply chain management professor at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with the Minnesota Star Tribune about the growth of the U.S. semiconductor industry and a pending merger involving Minnesota-based SkyWater Technology. Martens emphasized the importance of strengthening domestic manufacturing and understanding supply chain risks.

From the article:

That decrease has become a national security issue because the U.S. must rely on other companies for key components.

“You need to think through and understand your supply chains and then derisk them,” said Scott Martens, who teaches operations and supply chain management at the University of St. Thomas’ Opus College of Business and is a former Naval officer. “There is certain stuff that you want to have capability and capacity of in the U.S.”