In the News: Sergey Berg on Chronic Wasting Disease in Minnesota

Dr. Sergey Berg, associate professor of computer and data sciences at the University of St. Thomas, was featured in coverage examining chronic wasting disease in Minnesota’s deer population. State data showed prevalence in deer permit areas 646, 647 and 648 reached nearly 6%, closely aligning with Berg’s earlier projection of 5.8% for the region. Wildlife officials said the model accurately anticipated the disease reaching the endemic threshold, where targeted culling is no longer considered effective.

From West Central Tribune:

... modeling by Sergey Berg, associate professor of computer and data sciences at the University of St. Thomas, supported that conclusion. “He was spot on,” said Goreham of the modeling.

Targeted culling is very precise and can be very effective in small areas, Goreham said. Once the prevalence rate reaches 5% in an area the size of a deer permit area, culling is not as effective.