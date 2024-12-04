In the News: Seth Ketron on How Shorter Holiday Season Means More Savings

Seth Ketron, assistant professor of marketing at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently spoke with KSTP about why this year's shorter holiday season means better deals for shoppers and tips on snagging discounts and maximizing savings before Christmas.

From the story:

This holiday shopping season is almost a week shorter than usual this year because of how late Thanksgiving falls on the calendar. But that might be a good thing when it comes to snagging a deal.

With just 26 days between Black Friday and Christmas, your shopping list may feel like a race against time. That means stores are competing for customers’ business on a much shorter time frame...

Retail experts like Seth Ketron, assistant professor of marketing at the University of St. Thomas, are tracking the trends.

“Overall, I would say it’s a good year for deals,” Ketron said.

But should you jump on early discounts or wait for something better on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

“It’s always a bit of a roll of the dice,” Ketron said. “… I’m personally of the opinion that if you’re happy enough with the deal that you see, go ahead and get it, and that way you can mark it off your list.”