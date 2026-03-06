In the News: Seth Ketron on Target’s Sales Challenges

Seth Ketron, associate professor of marketing at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, spoke with KARE 11 about Target’s latest earnings report, which showed another quarter of declining sales. Ketron explained recent economic uncertainty and persistent high prices are prompting many consumers to save rather than spend.

From the article:

University of St. Thomas Associate Professor of Marketing Seth Ketron said he isn’t surprised by the latest numbers.

“People are being pressured with increasing costs and prices of things like groceries aren’t coming down, the job market is kind of up in the air. People are looking for jobs and it can take sometimes months, over a year. There’s just so much uncertainty and people generally when there’s uncertainty in the market or uncertainty in their own personal lives they feel more comfortable saving rather than spending," Ketron said.

He said consumers are now more than ever buying in accordance to belief alignment.