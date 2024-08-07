In the News: Seth Ketron on Tech Solutions on Display at Target’s Demo Day

Seth Ketron, marketing professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently spoke with the Star Tribune about the technologies on display at Target’s latest Demo Day, including new artificial intelligence tools.

From the story:

Target started hosting Demo Days in 2016, and they have grown over the years to become central in helping the company become a tech-forward company. In a retail landscape where emerging technology like generative AI evolves rapidly, companies like Target Corp. must continue to inspire innovation to stay competitive.

“The biggest competitive advantages are through technology,” said Seth Ketron, a University of St. Thomas marketing professor who specializes in retailing and consumer behavior. ...

And the tech is moving quickly. According to the Forrester research and advisory company’s review of 30 leading retailer and consumer packaged good brands, the number of companies mentioning GenAI increased from 0% in the second quarter of 2022 to 27% by the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year.