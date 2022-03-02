In the News: Shed a Little Light

Sioux Falls, S.D.,-based regional broadcasting company Midco, which covers Summit League athletics institutions, recently produced a video feature story on Tommie Athletics for its monthly magazine show.
This story spotlighted St. Thomas' "Shed a Little Light" initiative, an Athletics Department educational program created in 2020. Shed a Little Light encourages Tommie student-athletes and teams to share dialogue and gain a broader understanding of real-world issues and help create meaningful change. Those topics include social justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, and race relations as experienced on campus, in our community and in our nation.
The segment includes interviews with St. Thomas administrators Phil Esten and Jemal Griffin, as well as women's basketball coach Ruth Sinn, and senior player Kaia Porter.