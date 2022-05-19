Wings Financial Credit Union announced that it has become the exclusive banking partner of St. Thomas Athletics, as reported by Credit Union Times.
From the article: Another credit union is set to strengthen its brand through a partnership with a local college: Wings Financial Credit Union, which has teamed up with the athletics program at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn., the $7.9 billion, Apple Valley, Minn.-based Wings Financial Credit Union announced.
Wings Financial is now the exclusive banking partner of St. Thomas Athletics, the private Catholic university’s athletic program, according to a joint announcement from the credit union, St. Thomas Athletics and its multimedia rights holder Tommie Sports Properties. The partnership will include the release of a co-branded debit card, financial literacy programs for student athletes, a presence during game days and an annual contribution by Wings Financial to the 1904 club, a fund supporting the mission of St. Thomas athletics.
In the News: St. Thomas Athletics Partners With Wings Financial Credit Union
