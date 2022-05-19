In the News: St. Thomas Athletics Partners With Wings Financial Credit Union

Wings Financial Credit Union announced that it has become the exclusive banking partner of St. Thomas Athletics, as reported by Credit Union Times.



From the article: Another credit union is set to strengthen its brand through a partnership with a local college: Wings Financial Credit Union, which has teamed up with the athletics program at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn., the $7.9 billion, Apple Valley, Minn.-based Wings Financial Credit Union announced.



Wings Financial is now the exclusive banking partner of St. Thomas Athletics, the private Catholic university’s athletic program, according to a joint announcement from the credit union, St. Thomas Athletics and its multimedia rights holder Tommie Sports Properties. The partnership will include the release of a co-branded debit card, financial literacy programs for student athletes, a presence during game days and an annual contribution by Wings Financial to the 1904 club, a fund supporting the mission of St. Thomas athletics.