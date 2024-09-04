In the News: St. Thomas Football Players and Coach Caruso

St. Thomas football head coach Glenn Caruso and two players, running back Hope Adebayo ’25 and linebacker David Ayeni ’25, were quoted in a Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder article about this season.

Caruso told the reporter, during a press conference, “the biggest storyline” is that this 2024-25 season marks “our first class of Division I guys who are now in their senior year.”

From the article:

“We have been friends for four years now,” added Adebayo, a two-time PFL preseason first teamer (2023, 2024) and a 2023 Academic Honor Roll member as well. The senior running back led St. Thomas in 2023 with 10 rushing TDs, including three multi-touchdown games. The two also have been roommates since both arrived at St. Thomas.

“Just the opportunity to grow with one another and live in similar lives … It’s very helpful,” said Adebayo.