In the News: Olivia Keller ’26 Featured on ‘WoMN in Sports’

Track and field student-athlete Olivia Keller ’26 was profiled on a WCCO-TV “WoMN in Sports” segment after a record-shattering season.

From the story:

University of St. Thomas track and field athlete Olivia Keller is known for her speed on the track. The junior captain broke the school record for the 400 meter this season.

“I think that record is meant to be continually broken,” Keller said. “Our team is building and building on each other, so just to be a part of that, is just amazing.”