Sights and Sounds: St. Thomas Softball Earns Summit League Championship Title

In just its fourth year of Division I action, St. Thomas Softball has earned its first Summit League Championship title. The Tommies shut out the North Dakota State Bison in their final game of the season to secure the championship banner on May 3 at south athletics field in St. Paul.

Buoyed by a powerhouse performance from freshman pitcher Ava Kleinfeldt, the Tommies only needed five innings to topple the Bison 9-0. Kleinfeldt allowed just three hits and one walk, while the Tommie offense supplied plenty of run support.

Tommie Softball celebrates their first Summit League Championship. (Kylie Macziewski) Members of Tommie Softball raise their first Summit League Championship trophy. (Kylie Macziewski) Members of Tommie Softball celebrate in the moments directly after winning the Summit League Championship. (Kylie Macziewski)

“In this final game, everyone played their part with amazing defense and huge plays and clutch hitting,” said Kleinfeldt, who recorded 12 victories in 2025 and was named Summit League Freshman of the Year. “Coming in as a freshman this year and being a part of this team with these girls is truly a blessing.”

Picked to finish fourth in the preseason Summit League Coaches’ Poll, St. Thomas experienced a rapid rise to the top of the 2025 standings. Finishing the season 33-17 overall, the Tommies improved upon their 2024 win total by 17 games.

Head softball coach Jenn Trotter celebrates with her team after defeating North Dakota State, earning their first Summit League Championship on May 3 in St. Paul. (Kylie Macziewski) The Tommies compete at south athletics field in St. Paul. (Kylie Macziewski) Tommie Softball lines up for the national anthem ahead of their game against the North Dakota State Bison. (Kylie Macziewski)

“The growth happened this year because of the mindset of our athletes,” head softball coach Jenn Trotter said. “They really leaned into the difficult competition we faced last year. Coming through that, we got so much better, more resilient, smarter and hungry.”

In addition to its first title of the D-I era, the team’s hard work is reaping more accolades. Coach Trotter was named Summit League Conference Coach of the Year, while five players – Kleinfeldt, Laken Lienhard, Kaitlyn Raymond, Avery Wukawitz and Ella Cook – were named First Team All-Summit.

Freshman Ava Kleinfeldt pitches during the May 3 game against the North Dakota State Bison. Kleinfeldt was named Summit League Freshman of the Year. (Kylie Macziewski)

“Every girl on the team has a role that led to our success this season,” Kleinfeldt said. “This championship sets a foundation for the future of Tommie Softball and all that we can accomplish.”

Kaitlyn Raymond prepares to catch a ball during the game against the North Dakota State Bison. (Kylie Macziewski)

Helping set a winning foundation was one of the most impactful members in team history. Senior right fielder Kaitlyn Raymond played in 200 of the Tommies’ 203 D-I games since the start of her career in 2022. She leaves St. Thomas this spring holding the record for games started, at-bats and hits.

“It felt so surreal to secure a championship in my senior year,” Raymond said. “We took advantage of our practices and made the most of them. No luck or secret jump, just 24 girls with incredible work ethics.”

The Tommies ended the season on a hot streak, winning 13 of their final 14 games. St. Thomas was also the only team in the Summit League to win all six conference series.

Next year, St. Thomas Softball has a lot to look forward to, including a new home base inside Lee & Penny Anderson Arena, which is set to open in fall 2025. The team will enjoy several dedicated spaces, as well as access to the facility’s sports performance and nutrition areas.