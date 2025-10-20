In the News: St. Thomas Men’s Basketball Deemed Summit League Preseason Favorite

The St. Thomas men’s basketball team was featured in a FOX 9 video about the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena and the Summit League Championships.

Coach Johnny Tauer and student-athletes Nolan Minessale and Carter Bjerke spoke at Summit League Media Day about the upcoming basketball season.

From the story:

Reporter: Another question for both of you, new arena. You get to pop in and move over into it tomorrow. What does that mean to you to have St. Thomas resources to showcase what you do?

Bjerke: It’s really special to us. It shows the university’s commitment to us, to our team. With elevating academics and athletics more and more, we’re super excited to just get in there. Starting tomorrow, actually, we’re moving in. We’re super excited to fill it up too and bring a lot of students there and a lot of fans and hopefully grow the brand of Tommie basketball throughout the nation as well.