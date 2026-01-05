In the News: St Thomas Men’s Basketball Gains National Attention During Historic Rise

St. Thomas men’s basketball continues to earn national and regional attention as the Tommies build momentum in their Division I journey. Strong performances, program leadership and a commitment to excellence have positioned St. Thomas as a rising mid-major program.

Four media outlets, including national and regional publications, published in-depth profiles highlighting Nolan Minessale’s emergence as a key contributor for St. Thomas men’s basketball, noting his leadership, efficient play and impact on the program’s continued rise.

From the Pioneer Press:

... The self-described introvert boasts a quiet confidence that makes him comfortable in his own skin – and on the basketball court. Combining that with his talent, hard work and competitiveness has created a recipe for success.

Minessale started in all 34 games last season as a freshman, averaging 11.2 points, and 3.5 rebounds a game, enough of an impression to be named the Summit League preseason player of the year this fall.

From ESPN:

If college basketball had a national “most improved” award, Minessale would probably win it. A year ago, he was a freshman who averaged just 11.2 PPG. This season, he's doubled that tally to become top-10 in the country in scoring (22.3 PPG). The 6-foot-5 guard’s 66% clip inside the arc is one of America's best marks – a good sign for a St. Thomas team that is eligible for the Division I NCAA tournament for the first time.

From Bring Me The News:

... Hailing from Brookfield, Wisconsin, Minessale was an accomplished prep basketball player at Marquette University High School in Wisconsin. He totaled 1,695 career points as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

He started all 34 games for the Tommies last season, and averaged 11.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He has nearly doubled those numbers this season with 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. What’s even more impressive is he’s doing it on 56.0% shooting from the field.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel also included a profile of Nolan Minessale that explored his emergence and impact during the Tommies’ Division I rise.

Coverage from the Minnesota Star Tribune included a profile of Ryan Dufault focused on his leadership and role in the program’s continued growth.

From the Minnesota Star Tribune:

... Tauer describes Dufault as a “unicorn’’ among modern guards – a rebounder, a driver, a defender who doesn’t shoot three-pointers. He has averaged 17 minutes and taken 26 shots this season, and only two of those are threes.

This was Tauer’s favorite example of his unicorn guard.

“Over the last three seasons of college basketball, there have only been three seasons of the following: 10-plus minutes per game, 55 percent-plus true shooting, 3.5 percent offensive rebound rate, 3 percent steal rate, 1.5 assists-to-turnover rate, and five or fewer three-pointers from players 6-foot-2 or shorter.