In the News: St. Thomas Men's Basketball Lands Top-Ranked Recruiting Class

St. Thomas men's basketball coach and psychology professor, Johnny Tauer, spoke with Marcus Fuller at the Star Tribune about the Tommies' second season in D-I, with a freshman class that's ranked No. 1 in the Summit League.
From the article: "I think it has the potential to be a really special group," Tauer said. "All of them come as really decorated high school players and they're really good students and people."
Some 2022 recruiting rankings had the Tommies ranked in the top 60 nationally, even ahead of some Big Ten schools. St. Thomas landed some players who were recruited by high-major programs.