In the News: St. Thomas Microgrid Helps Reimagine Power Distribution

Mahmoud Kabalan, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently spoke with WCCO about the impact of extreme climate shifts on the use of microgrids.

From the story:

Inside the halls at the University of St. Thomas, you'll hear the hum of a self-sufficient microgrid, an isolated source of power that could keep several campus buildings going seamlessly if the grid went down.

"We're one of the few places in the U.S. that does this," professor Mahmoud Kabalan said. "What we're working on here will, in my opinion, be the de facto technology in five to 10 years as we reimagine the grid of the 21st century."