In the News: St. Thomas Prominently Featured in USA Today Special Edition for Black History Month

Each year, USA Today publishes a special edition celebrating Black History Month. This year, with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop on the cover, the University of St. Thomas provided expert commentary for multiple stories.

Executive Vice President and Provost Eddy Rojas and College of Arts and Sciences Professor Paola Ehrmantraut provided insight into the development of the university's newest degree offering: master's degree in diversity leadership. A collaboration between the College of Arts and Sciences, School of Education and Opus College of Business, enrollment for the diversity leadership degree is now open for the first classes beginning in fall 2023.

"It is time for us as a society to move from empathy to action," Rojas told USA Today. "Action means knowing what diversity really means, knowing the power of diversity and how to take advantage of it."