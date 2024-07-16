Allianz Field, home of the Minnesota United, shown lit up at night.
In the News: St. Thomas Student Planning College Music Festival at Allianz Field

Breno Bueno, an undergraduate student from Brazil at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with the Pioneer Press about a music festival he is planning at Allianz Field in Saint Paul.

What sets the Forbidden Festival apart, according to its 23-year-old founder, who is an undergraduate at the University of St. Thomas, is that it will operate on only one stage, not two, and offer an eight-hour open bar.

Among Minnesota college students, “there’s no festival that unites everyone in one place,” said organizer Breno Bueno, who predicted some 4,000 attendees in a brief interview on Friday. “We’re having a fantastic line-up of local DJs. We got the main DJ that plays in (Twin Cities) clubs, who students already know – TimeToFly.”

