In the News: St. Thomas Student Planning College Music Festival at Allianz Field

Breno Bueno, an undergraduate student from Brazil at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with the Pioneer Press about a music festival he is planning at Allianz Field in Saint Paul.

What sets the Forbidden Festival apart, according to its 23-year-old founder, who is an undergraduate at the University of St. Thomas, is that it will operate on only one stage, not two, and offer an eight-hour open bar.