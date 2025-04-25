In the News: St. Thomas Students in Rome Remember Pope Francis 

Students from the University of St. Thomas studying this semester at the Bernardi Campus in Rome witnessed the Pope’s final blessing on Easter Sunday before his death. They talked to KSTP-TV and WCCO Radio about the experience.



From KSTP-TV story:

“It was pretty cool to see him, not knowing it was his last public appearance, very lucky to have the opportunity to see him on Easter,” said Alexander Lenzmeier, a sophomore at St. Thomas.

“The strength with which he carried himself, how determined he was to still make an appearance to the people, and be there for them, despite his own discomfort, his own illness, was really special to see,” St. Thomas student Stephanie Rash said.

From the WCCO Radio interview:

Host: Tell us about that Easter service. It must be so emotional, to think that was his last service.

Lenzmeier: Thanks to our campus here, I had the opportunity to read at the Easter Mass, at 10:30 in the Vatican. It was an incredible experience for me.