In the News: Stefanie Lenway on Tariffs Impacting Minnesota

Stefanie Lenway, former dean of the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas, spoke to Twin Cities Business on how tariffs impact Minnesota businesses.
From the story:
Tariff whiplash impedes reliable business planning and long-term investment. The result is about as complicated as a game of chess. ...
“All these interventions from the current administration are not going to get the outcome that they want,” says Stefanie Lenway, former dean of the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas. During her career, she’s focused her research on international trade and multinational competition.
She notes that countries vary greatly in their supplies of land and labor and access to capital. “The U.S. has a lot of land, and the U.S. has a lot of capital,” Lenway says. “We don’t have that much labor. We need to put that labor to work on high value-added activities.” Minnesota and other parts of the country have been struggling with labor shortages.