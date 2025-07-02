In the News: Stefanie Lenway on Tariffs Impacting Minnesota

Stefanie Lenway, former dean of the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas, spoke to Twin Cities Business on how tariffs impact Minnesota businesses.

From the story:

Tariff whiplash impedes reliable business planning and long-term investment. The result is about as complicated as a game of chess. ...

“All these interventions from the current administration are not going to get the outcome that they want,” says Stefanie Lenway, former dean of the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas. During her career, she’s focused her research on international trade and multinational competition.