In the News: Teresa Collett on Roe v. Wade and Other Supreme Court Cases

Law professor Teresa Collett commented for Bloomberg Law on the possibility that if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade it could have implications for cases, such as Obergefell v. Hodges, which gave same-sex couples a constitutional right to marry. From the article: Reliance interests—including by people already married under the court’s same-sex marriage decision—could be another reason for the justices to move more cautiously.

“To overturn Obergefell would be a much graver attack on reliance interests than telling people you need to plan your sexual activities in such a way that if you want to avoid pregnancy, you have a very high rate of success,” said Teresa Stanton Collett, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis and director of the the school’s Prolife Center.