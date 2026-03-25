In the News: Thomas Berg on Proposed Law After Church Protest

Thomas Berg, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with MPR News about a proposed Minnesota bill aimed at preventing disruptions during religious services. Berg said the proposal aims to balance religious freedom with free speech rights, noting that while demonstrations are allowed outside, disrupting services could be unlawful.

From the article:

Disruption, like when people discovered that a Cities Church pastor worked for ICE and wanted parishioners to know, prompting a protest, can already be prosecuted under ordinary laws of disturbing the peace or disorderly conduct, Berg said. The proposed bill tries to be more specific.

There is some tension, or at least a trade-off, between how lawmakers could feasibly protect the rights to freedom of religion without diminishing freedom of speech, assembly and the press, Berg said.