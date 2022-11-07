In the News: Tim Lynch on the Impact of National Politics on Local Elections

"I think it's heightened because we are living in more polarized political times where party is a more important feature in terms of how candidates are presenting themselves to the public."

Almost absent are the days where you look at the candidate and not the party, and make a decision. If they are promising to do what is best for the job you're electing them to do. Now, a voter picks a side – it's blue or red – and no mixing of the two, which Tim sees has a positive effect and a negative effect.