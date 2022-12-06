In the News: Timothy Sielaff on Nurses' Demands for Better Working Conditions

Dr. Timothy Sielaff, an executive fellow and health care management educator at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently spoke with the Star Tribune to provide insight into the latest planned nursing strike, including what is at stake for future contracts and vacancies.

"While the financial issues are real — I would never minimize those — I think there is something deeper and more important behind what the nurses are saying and even the physicians are saying about burnout, moral injury and other professional issues that are causing them to quit," Sielaff said.