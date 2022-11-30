In the News: Tommie Baseball Legend Dennis Denning Remembered

From Star Tribune:

Denning, a St. Paul native, coached St. Thomas from 1995-2009. His Tommies won NCAA Division III championships in 2001 and 2009 and were national runners-up in 1999 and 2000.

From The Catholic Spirit:

Denning’s hard work as a coach won him respect throughout the Twin Cities and beyond, and earned him special honors from the Catholic Athletic Association in 2010 for his coaching achievements, which also included being inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2012 and being inducted into the St. Thomas Athletic Hall of Fame.

From Pioneer Press:

He moved on to the University of St. Thomas and played baseball there, well enough to be picked by the Baltimore Orioles in the 40th round of the 1965 amateur draft.

From KARE 11 News: