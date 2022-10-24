In the News: Tommie Football Already Dominating in Season Two of D-I Play

St. Thomas football coach, Glenn Caruso, and athletic director, Phil Esten, break down the meteoric rise of the highly successful football team, which has people already wondering how long before they outgrow the Pioneer Football League.

Not far removed from when the Tommies athletic program gained national notoriety for being “kicked out” of the MIAC for being so successful, the football program is earning attention for its level of immediate success.