In The News: Tyler Schipper in Minnesota Star Tribune on a Potential Recession

Tyler Schipper, an economist and associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas, spoke to the Minnesota Star Tribune on the possibility of a recession. Schipper also gave advice on how Minnesotans could prepare for uncertain times.

From the story:

An economic recession is coming. Or is it?

Economic anxiety has hung in the air in recent weeks as financial markets have fluctuated and consumer sentiment has fallen in the wake of President Donald Trump’s introduction of tariffs and other federal changes. His administration has tried to cast a possible recession as worth it in the long term, saying policies that will “re-industrialize” America take time to bear out.