In the News: Tyler Schipper on a Possible Recession

Tyler Schipper, an economist and associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas, was interviewed by KARE 11 on the possibility of a recession following new policies enacted by the Trump administration.

From the interview:

Whenever there is economic uncertainty, people love to throw around the “R” word, but are we headed for a recession? According to several experts and data points, the answer is maybe.

University of St. Thomas economics professor Tyler Schipper says there is some reason to be worried. The proposed tariffs and recent changes coming out of Washington are causing a lot of uncertainty and if there’s one thing companies and the stock market don’t like, it’s uncertainty.