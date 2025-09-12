In the News: Tyler Schipper on AI’s Impact on Entry-Level Jobs

Tyler Schipper, an economist and associate professor at the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas, spoke to KSTP-TV about the economy and how starting a career is becoming more difficult due to the impact of artificial intelligence.

“It’s harder to find that first job for college graduates, and anybody out there looking for that first job,” said Schipper. “And now the middle manager goes to ChatGPT and says, ‘Prepare a report for me on how I should best market this product and how it will resonate with people.’ And, so you need fewer research assistants to do that kind of marketing research than you needed before.”