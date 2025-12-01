In the News: Tyler Schipper on How Inflation Is Shaping Gift Buying

Tyler Schipper, economist at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with USA Today for its 2025 Holiday Gift Guide about how inflation worries are shaping shopper behavior and why early planning may pay off this season. Schipper explained that while consumers expect prices to rise, many items remain similar in cost to last year, making timing and strategy key to stretching holiday budgets.

From the article:

The holiday season has arrived, and so has the thrill of the hunt for the perfect gift. Shoppers may still be worried about inflation, but experts and retailers agree there are plenty of ways to stretch a dollar and still make the season shine.

“People think prices will rise 4 to 5% over the next year, and that creates real anxiety when they start their gift lists,” University of St. Thomas economist Tyler Schipper says. Yet he adds that many items are not any pricier than they were last Christmas. Some prices could inch up, so his advice is to shop early and often rather than waiting until the last minute.