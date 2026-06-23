In the News: Tyler Schipper on Minnesota Labor Market Shifts

Tyler Schipper, associate professor of economics and data analytics at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with KSTP about new labor market data showing a mix of encouraging and concerning trends for Minnesota workers. Schipper offered perspective on what the latest figures could mean for job seekers, employers, and the state’s economy in the months ahead.

From the story:

“It was an interesting report in that the number of unemployed people went down, but so did the number of employed people,” Schipper said.

As Schipper explained, the number of jobs has grown, but the number of Minnesotans working has been shrinking for six straight months. Asked why more people are dropping out of the labor force, (DEED Labor Market Information Director) Angelina Nguyen said DEED does not yet have an answer. ...