In the News: Tyler Schipper on Mutual Aid and Eviction Prevention in Minnesota

Tyler Schipper, associate professor of economics in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with MinnPost about a proposed state bill that would allow more nonprofits to issue eviction blocking letters guaranteeing rent payments. Schipper noted that enabling renters to work with trusted community organizations could be especially important for families hesitant to engage with government agencies, helping ensure that privately raised mutual aid funds reach tenants before eviction proceedings move forward.

From the article:

The bill could also make things easier for lower-income families, even if there were not the current, unique strain on renters, said Tyler Schipper, associate professor of economics at the University of St. Thomas.