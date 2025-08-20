In the News: Tyler Schipper on Producer Price Index

Tyler Schipper, an economist and associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas, spoke to CNN about the latest producer price index.

From the story:

Costs were sharply on the rise for producers and manufacturers in July, a sign that higher prices could soon filter down to American consumers.

U.S. inflation on the wholesale level picked up steam last month, with prices rising by the fastest monthly pace since June 2022, new data showed. ...

PPI data typically has more variability and wild swings than CPI, and monthly economic data is volatile on its own.

Still, shifts in certain PPI categories are being closely scrutinized to gauge how President Donald Trump’s tariffs are making their way through the production chain.