In the News: Tyler Schipper on the US Economy

Tyler Schipper, an economist and associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas, spoke to KARE 11 about the potential direction of the U.S. economy.

From the story:

This week is filled with new financial data and insights that could offer a clearer picture of the current state of the U.S. economy.

The Federal Reserve is meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss interest rates, which could have a trickle-down effect on mortgage rates, credit card interest, and car loans.

University of St. Thomas Economics Professor Tyler Schipper says many experts believe it’s unlikely the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates this week.

“The good money is on they’re still going to hold off in July, but maybe early in the fall we’ll see the first rate cut,” Schipper said.

The Federal Reserve isn’t the only organization that is holding steady right now.