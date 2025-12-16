In the News: Tyler Schipper on Why Jobs Growth May Be Stalling

Tyler Schipper, associate professor of economics at the University of St. Thomas, was quoted in a CNN analysis examining how delayed and bundled jobs data could shape understanding of the U.S. labor market as the government resumes releasing key economic indicators after the shutdown.

The November jobs report is landing at an odd time – on a Tuesday in mid-December, instead of (what’s usually) the first Friday of the month – due to the lingering impact of the historically long government shutdown.

The 43-day federal funding lapse resulted in a flash-freeze of crucial economic data at a critical juncture for American businesses and households.

The slow, steady thaw of deferred data over the past month, is building more into a deluge this week: In the next three days, major reports on retail sales, inflation and the labor market will be released. ...

“I think the September jobs number was probably a high-water mark for what we’re going to see in the more recent data,” said Tyler Schipper, an associate professor of economics at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. “I think my estimation is somewhere between 0 and 50,000 jobs between the two reports. One of them might end up being negative and one of them might end up being positive.”