In the News: Victoria Young on the Architecture of Saint John’s Abbey Church in Minnesota

Victoria Young, professor of modern architectural history in the College of Arts and Sciences, spoke with Agence France-Presse for a story about the architecturally significant Saint John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville, Minnesota, which served as an inspiration for “The Brutalist.”

From the story:

For half a century, the existence of this modernist masterpiece has been mainly known to the Benedictine monks who worship there, and the hordes of architects who make pilgrimages to Saint John’s Abbey Church each summer.

But these days, it is finding new fame as the basis for “The Brutalist,” the epic drama about an immigrant architect, haunted by the Holocaust, that is a favorite to win best picture at the Oscars. ...