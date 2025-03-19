In the News: Virgil Wiebe on Alien Enemies Act

In war, the U.S. government is allowed to arrest, imprison and/or deport any male over 14 who is from the hostile nation. This has been done before.

“When we think of World War II and the internment camps, we usually think of the U.S. citizens of Italian, German or especially, Japanese descent, who were put into camps. What we often don’t think of is the fact that this Alien Enemies Act was used not to do that, but to put noncitizens into detention or deport them based simply on their national origin,” Wiebe said.